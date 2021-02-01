From the Calloway County Health Department:

MURRAY — As of this afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.  The total number of confirmed cases is now at 3,202 with 3003 recovered, 146 isolated at home, 7 hospitalized, and 46 deaths.  The patients are residents of Calloway County.  Additional details will not be provided to respect their privacy.  

Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate.  MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 16.02% as of 1/21/21.

For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.  You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381.  Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.

Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information. 

