From the Calloway County Health Department
MURRAY — As of today, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 637, with 530 cases recovered, 94 isolated at home, 3 hospitalized, and 10 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 6.34% as of 10/1/20.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.