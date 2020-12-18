MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Thursday it had received notification of 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 2,096, with 1,926 cases recovered, 123 isolated at home, 14 hospitalized and 33 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, CCHD said.
In addition, CCHD reiterated that it would not be reporting cases on the weekends, but will continue reporting Monday through Friday, except for holidays. In addition, no positive cases will be contacted and no cases will be reported on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
For cumulative data regarding Calloway County’s COVID cases, visit: http://www.callowayhealth.org/covid-stats.pdf. Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 12.5% as of Dec. 10.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or callCCHD at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also contains updated information.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by CCHD, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.