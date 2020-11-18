From the Calloway County Health Department:
MURRAY — As of this afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of the county’s 17th death related to COVID19. The patient was a resident of Calloway County. The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express condolences and sympathies to the family.
In addition, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 26 new confirmed cases of COVID19. The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 1418 with 1162 cases recovered, 229 isolated at home, 10 hospitalized, and 17 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 14.47% as of 11/16/20.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
