MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Thursday it had received notification of 18 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 321, with 267 cases fully recovered, 45 isolated at home, three hospitalized and six deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the department said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, the department is periodically reporting their latest calculated positivity rate. However, per MCCH, this positivity rate is based on their total testing, which can include residents of other counties. MCCH’s latest calculated seven-day rolling average positivity rate reported is 5.88% as of Aug. 16.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook also contains updated information.
