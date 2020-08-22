From the Calloway County Health Department:
As of this afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 19 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 355, with 289 cases fully recovered, 57 isolated at home, 3 hospitalized and six deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
The 19 cases is the most in one day in Calloway County so far during the pandemic.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. However, per MCCH, this positivity rate is based on their total testing, which can include residents of other counties. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 6.58% as of Tuesday.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
