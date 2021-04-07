MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Tuesday it had received notification of two new cases of COVID-19.
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The case count is now at 3,423, with 3,360 recovered, 14 isolated at home, zero hospitalized and 49 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 1.31% as of March 4.
“There is a NEW process for scheduling for the CFSB Regional Vaccination Site,” CCHD said. “Go to www.murraykyvaccine.org and schedule an appointment. If you have signed up online previously on the health department’s website and have not received your vaccination, you will need to go to the new link and book an appointment. If you have questions about the new scheduling process or do not have internet access, please call 270-762-1197.”
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
