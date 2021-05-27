MURRAY — As of Wednesday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of two new cases of COVID-19.
The case count for the pandemic in Calloway County stands at 3,514 with 3453 recovered and 12 isolated at home.
There were no patients from the county seeking treatment from hospitals Wednesday and that has been the case for several days. So far, there have been 49 deaths to Calloway County patients attributed to the coronavirus.
The health department said that its Facebook page lists cumulative COVID statistics. For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
As of May 14, Calloway’s positivity rate is .89%.
Anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues can phone the health department at 270-753-3381 to schedule a home visit. For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. “Vaccine is readily available in our community. So, contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, and the Calloway County Health Department to schedule an appointment,” the health department said in a news release.
