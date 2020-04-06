MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Monday night it received notification of two additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID19).
“We are working to identify and contact all those who may have been exposed to the person,” a news release said. “These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.”
The patients are residents of Calloway County, the department said. The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases for the county to eight, with three cases fully recovered, one hospitalized, and four isolated at home. Additional details about the person cannot be provided to protect their privacy, the department said.
Kim Paschall, the department’s director of nursing, said, “Due to the nature of this virus, we can expect more confirmed cases. So, it is extremely important that all of us make every effort to reduce the risk of exposure by practicing social distancing. In the next several weeks, we need to make sure that the guidance is followed to stay home and stay away from others in order to save lives.”
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.