From the Calloway County Health Department:
MURRAY — As of tonight, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 2,329 with 2,115 cases recovered, 171 isolated at home, 8 hospitalized, and 35 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
In addition, the Calloway County Health Department will not be reporting cases on the weekends, but will continue reporting Monday through Friday, except for holidays. In addition, no positive cases will be contacted and no cases will be reported on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
For cumulative data regarding Calloway County’s COVID cases, go the following link: http://www.callowayhealth.org/covid-stats.pdf. Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 9.05% as of 12/17/20.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
