MURRAY — It has been a while since Calloway County’s daily COVID-19 case report had a number of new cases below 10 or even in the lower teens.
That did not change on Monday as the coronavirus continued its march through community that does not appear to have any signs of stopping anytime soon. Monday’s report from the Calloway County Health Department showed that 20 Calloway County residents had become infected with the virus.
Of course that is much lower than some of the previous days that have seen daily case numbers rise to as high as the lower 50s.
This sends the total number of confirmed cases during the pandemic to 1,763 in the county, with 1,516 of those patients having recovered, the health department said. However, two categories continue to be of strong concern to local health officials and those are the number of active cases, now at 223, and hospitalizations, 13. Those have proven to be strong indicators as to how much the virus is spreading.
As of Monday, 24 Calloway County residents have died because of the virus, a number that has risen dramatically the past two weeks.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to exact a vicious toll statewide. In his daily report from Frankfort, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that 2,124 new cases were reported across the commonwealth Monday with 12 deaths. Several of those deaths came from the western part of the state, with deaths being reported in Caldwell, Marshall, McLean, McCracken and Webster.
Top counties with the most positive cases Monday were: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Daviess and Warren.
Meanwhile, nearly every Kentucky county remained in the critical color of red on the commonwealth’s COVID-19 case incidence map for cases per every 100,000 people. Calloway registered a 66.7 Monday, which was third-highest in the Purchase Region behind McCracken (98.3) and Graves (93.3). There was positive news out of the Purchase Monday as Ballard County (21.7) was colored orange for “accelerating,” making it one of only five counties not colored red.
The highest incidence rates were recorded in the eastern end of the state Monday with Owsley County registering a 174.7 and Lee a 144.7. Elliott County was at 146.3, while Magoffin (106.9) and Greenup (102.6) also were above 100.
However, while the outlook still appears bleak, there was a glimmer of hope in Monday’s report from Frankfort because the word “vaccine” was part of the discussion. Both Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), said the state is expecting to receive approximately 38,000 doses of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) as early as mid-December.
“Those will be provided to 38,000 individuals. We can go ahead and provide the first of these shots, and then we will receive the booster shots about three weeks later,” said Beshear. “We will be ready on moment one that we’re able to provide these vaccines.”
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require an initial shot followed by a booster shot.
While the number of doses and allocation plan are subject to change, the Governor said as of today the majority of the state’s initial vaccine shipment will go to long-term care (LTC) facilities; about 12,000 doses will go to hospitals to help inoculate health care workers.
“Every week we do not vaccinate long-term care residents, we lose them. With vaccines, we can provide such better protection to these individuals,” said Beshear. “We’ve been taking aggressive steps since the beginning of this virus, committed to fighting back, not surrendering to it or accepting avoidable loss.”
The state’s immediate goal is reducing COVID-19 deaths. With 66% of the deaths coming from LTC facilities, vaccines could help significantly decrease Kentucky’s COVID-19 death toll beginning in January, the governor’s office said. Also, because LTC residents tend to require the most care, vaccinations in LTC facilities will help reduce COVID-19’s burden on Kentucky’s health care system.
This week, the governor’s office said that the state is participating in an end-to-end exercise with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Pfizer and McKesson to test one shipment of an empty thermal shipping container and a mock ancillary kit to one clinic site, the University of Kentucky Medical Center. This test run will help the state prepare for the initial vaccine distribution to LTC and health care facilities; the initial distribution will, in turn, prepare the commonwealth for even larger, more complex distributions in the months ahead.
“There is an extensive process in play here. First of all, these companies had to build these vaccines, they had to do the research, they had to demonstrate that they were safe,” said Stack. “Concurrently, we’ve had to consider how we will use these vaccines when very small quantities are available at the beginning, but there are many, many people who need the vaccine. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is going to have an emergency meeting tomorrow to further refine their recommendations.
“There is a bright light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re not out of the woods yet. If we all mask up and socially distance, we can buy our hospitals the time they need.”
Kentuckians can visit the KYCOVID-19 website for more information on the vaccines, including the state’s draft plan and FAQs. A public service communication campaign is also expected to launch in December.
For additional information locally, go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The health department’s Facebook page also has the latest information. n
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
