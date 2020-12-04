From the Calloway County Health Department:
As of 12/4/20, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification 25 new confirmed cases of COVID19. The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 1,880 with 1,636 cases recovered, 205 isolated at home, 13 hospitalized, and 26 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy. For cumulative data regarding Calloway County’s COVID cases, go the following link: http://www.callowayhealth.org/covid-stats.pdf.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 18.391% as of 12/1/20.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.