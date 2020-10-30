From the Calloway County Health Department:
As of 10/30/20, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 26 new confirmed cases of COVID19. The patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided for privacy reasons. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 1,044, with 874 cases recovered, 152 isolated at home, seven hospitalized and 11 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 8.04% as of 10/26/20.
The Calloway County Health Department strongly encourages all citizens of Calloway County to follow the guidance provided by Gov. Beshear in response to our county being classified in a red zone due to the high COVID incidence rate. “We are currently a red zone county due to the significant number of positive cases that we are seeing in our community and the substantial acceleration of our case level over the past few weeks,” said Interim Public Health Director Kim Paschall. “We are asking for your help to slow the spread in our community and to lessen the risk of major medical complications or deaths from this virus.”
The Governor’s Office and the Kentucky Department for Public Health are asking each red zone county to review the incidence rate map (found on the kycovid19.ky.gov website) each Thursday and implement the recommendations beginning the following week on Monday, until no longer in the red zone. As a result, the Calloway County Health Department is asking each citizen to reduce non-household contacts and avoid any non-essential activities outside your home beginning Nov. 2. Take extra precautions to reduce your risk by ordering more take-out/curbside pickup, order online, avoid gatherings of any size, and wear your mask. For your own protection, avoid any public establishments that are not following the mask mandate. In addition, we are asking our businesses/employers to allow employees to work from home when possible and to follow the Healthy At Work guidelines. These efforts should continue until our rate declines and we are no longer in the red zone.
Ms. Paschall states, “Our situation is very serious and we are asking for your help. We need every person to do your part and protect yourself and others. It is not about personal preferences, but doing what is best for the greater good. We know this has been a long process, but we need your best efforts now.”
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
