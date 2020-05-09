As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of three additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 37, with 31 cases fully recovered, three isolated at home, two hospitalized and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The health department’s Facebook page also contains up-to-date information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.