From the Calloway County Health Department
MURRAY — As of this afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of three deaths related to COVID-19. The patients were residents of Calloway County. The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express its deepest sympathies and condolences to the families.
In addition, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 7 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 1,926 with 1,699 cases recovered, 186 isolated at home, 12 hospitalized, and 29 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
For cumulative data regarding Calloway County’s COVID cases, go the following link: http://www.callowayhealth.org/covid-stats.pdf. Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 18.391% as of 12/1/20.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
