From the Calloway County Health Department:
As of this afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of three new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID19). This brings the total for the day to five.
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 119, with 95 cases fully recovered, 19 isolated at home, 4 hospitalized, and 1 death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.