MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification of three new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) Monday.
The patients are residents of Calloway County, and the total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 148 since the beginning of the pandemic in March. Of those, 124 cases fully recovered, 17 are isolated at home, four are hospitalized and there have been three deaths so far. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the department said.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains updated information.
