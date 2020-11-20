Honoring those lost to the pandemic

Three large bulbs illuminate the front of a house in green this week on Hermitage Drive in Murray. Since early this year, numerous houses and businesses have added green lights as a response to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's request for Kentuckians to adopt this custom in honor of those who have died from the coronavirus, as well as those suffering as patients. Calloway County recorded its 17th death on Wednesday, and Kentucky set a new single-day record for new cases Thursday with 3,649 cases. Calloway's new case count on Thursday was 37.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification of 37 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday.  

The patients are residents of Calloway County, CCHD said. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 1,455, with 1,166 cases recovered, 259 isolated at home, 13 hospitalized and 17 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, CCHD said.  

Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. The hospital’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 14.47% as of Nov. 16.

For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call CCHD at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also contains updated information.

Tags

Recommended for you