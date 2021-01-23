From the Calloway County Health Department:
MURRAY — As of this afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases is now at 3,056 with 2,767 recovered, 240 isolated at home, seven hospitalized, and 42 deaths. The patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 16.02% as of 1/21/21.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.