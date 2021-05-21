MURRAY — As of Thursday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of four new cases of COVID19. The case count is at 3,506 with 3447 recovered, 10 isolated at home, no hospitalizations and 49 deaths.
Look on the department’s Facebook page for cumulative COVID statistics. For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of last Friday, Calloway’s positivity rate is .89%.
Anyone who wants a COVID vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues, is asked to call the health department at 270-753-3381 to schedule a home visit. For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in the community, so contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, and the Calloway County Health Department to schedule an appointment.
