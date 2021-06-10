MURRAY — As of Wednesday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of four new cases of COVID-19.
This marks the second consecutive day that the county has had four cases. The case count is at 3,536 with 3,471 recovered. On Wednesday, there were 16 active cases with 14 patients isolated at home and two hospitalized.
There have been 49 Calloway County residents that have died due to the coronavirus during the pandemic.
Look at the health department Facebook page for cumulative COVID statistics. For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of May 31, Calloway’s positivity rate was .68%.
Anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues is urged to contact the health department at 270-753-3381 to schedule a home visit. For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Vaccine is readily available in the community. Contact the local medical providers, pharmacies and the health department to schedule an appointment.
