From the Calloway County Health Department:

As of this afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 41 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 1,711 with 1,422 cases recovered, 258 isolated at home, 7 hospitalized, and 24 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy. 

Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 13.81% as of 11/19/20.

For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.

Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information. 

