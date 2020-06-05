The Calloway County Health Department received notification Friday morning of its 51st confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The patient is a resident of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 51, with 47 cases fully recovered, three isolated at home, and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. See the department's Facebook page for the latest information.
