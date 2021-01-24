From the Calloway County Health Department:
MURRAY — As of this afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of six new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The total number of confirmed cases is now at 3,062 with 2,770 recovered, 243 isolated at home, seven hospitalized, and 42 deaths. The patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 16.02% as of 1/21/21.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.