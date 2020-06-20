As of Saturday morning, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of an additional confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the local total to 63.
The patient is a resident of Calloway County. There are now 53 cases fully recovered, eight isolated at home, one hospitalized, and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381.
