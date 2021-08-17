MURRAY— As of Aug. 16, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 66 new cases of COVID-19 (30 cases on 8/13, 10 cases on 8/14, 7 cases on 8/15, and 19 cases on 8/16). The case count is now at 4,061with 3,843 recovered, 154 isolated at home, 10 hospitalized, and 54 deaths. Vaccination status for the cases is not known at this time.
CDC is recommending that fully vaccinated people whose immune systems are moderately to severely compromised should receive an additional COVID vaccination. However, there are specific guidelines for who fits in that moderately to severely compromised category. This includes people who have:
•Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;
•Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;
•Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;
•Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
•Advanced or untreated HIV infection;
•Active treatment with high dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.
Contact your medical provider to see if they recommend the additional dose.
For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community.
The Calloway County Health Department supports Governor Beshear’s executive order for mandatory masks for schools and childcare facilities. Calloway County is now in the COVID Red Zone, which means that we have high community transmission of the virus. As a result, we make the following recommendations in accordance with the Department for Public Health: 1) get vaccinated, 2) wear a mask, 3) practice social distancing, 4) avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons, especially if you are medically vulnerable, and 5) postpone large public events.
