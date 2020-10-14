MURRAY — For the second consecutive day, the Calloway County Health Department Tuesday reported a number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases that was in the single digits.
How long this streak will continue remains to be seen, but for now, local officials are sure to receive Tuesday’s eight cases and Monday’s four cases with hopes that this could be a trend. This certainly is an improvement from the numbers in the high teens, even lower 20s that have been observed the past two weeks.
Still, Calloway County is considered an area of concern for state officials. A map released over the weekend showed that Calloway was one of 25 counties classified as critical when it comes to cases reported in the past week. That map was released Monday and it showed that Calloway is averaging 47.8 cases per 100,000 people a day, which is fourth highest in the commonwealth.
Another Purchase Area county — Fulton — led the state with 64.6, followed by Knox County at 50.8. Henderson County just edged Calloway for third at 48.
Calloway County’s number of active cases continues to be quite high as the health department reported 120 Tuesday, with four of those requiring hospitalization. So far, 655 patients have recovered from the coronavirus. The health department confirmed that all of the patients are residents of Calloway County, and that also goes for the 10 patients from the county who have died as a result of COVID-19.
The health department added that it would provide no other details about the patients in order to respect their privacy.
Calloway County’s numbers have skyrocketed since the end of May. At that time, the county had yet to reach the 50 mark when it came to the number of total cases and had only recorded one death. Since then, the county has had a little less than 750 of its cases reported in that time frame and nine of the deaths have come in that period as well.
Another indicator of the increase of cases is what the health department refers to as the calculated positivity rate. This originates from Murray-Calloway County Hospital, which the health department said performs the majority of COVID-19 testing in the county.
MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate was 8.99%, as of Sunday. That is the highest such statistic reported since the health department began reporting the hospital’s rate.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also lists the latest information about the pandemic.
