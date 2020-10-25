From the Calloway County Health Department:
As of this afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 9 new confirmed cases of COVID19. The patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided for privacy reasons. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 938, with 819 cases recovered, 104 isolated at home, 4 hospitalized, and 11 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 6.77% as of 10/22/20.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
