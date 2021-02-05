From the Calloway County Health Department:
MURRAY — As of this afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 9 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases is now at 3,250 with 3077 recovered, 119 isolated at home, 8 hospitalized, and 46 deaths. The patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 16.02% as of 1/21/21.
To be placed on the list to be called for COVID vaccinations, please go to www.callowayhealth.org and click on the COVID Vaccine Sign-Up. If you have already called the health department or gone on-line to add your name, then you are on the vaccine list and will be contacted when we have an available slot. This same process will be used to fill the available appointments for the CFSB Center clinic dates.
For additional information about COVID, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
