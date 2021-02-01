MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department announced another death related to COVID-19 over the weekend.
“The patient was a resident of Calloway County,” CCHD said in a news release on Satuday. “The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family.”
CCHD said it had received notification of nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. In addition to the latest death, 14 new cases were also announced on Saturday, and nine cases were announced Friday.
The total number of confirmed cases is now at 3,191, with 2,983 recovered, 155 isolated at home, seven hospitalized and 46 deaths. The patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided to respect their privacy, CCHD said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 16.02% as of Jan. 21.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call CCHD at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains updated information.
