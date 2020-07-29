MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Wednesday morning it had received notification of one new confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 150.
The patient is a resident of Calloway County. Of the 150 confirmed cases for Calloway County, 130 are fully recovered, 13 are isolated at home, four hospitalized and three have died. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the health department said.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381.The department’s Facebook page also contains updated information.
