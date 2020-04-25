The Calloway County Health Department received notification of three new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Saturday morning, bringing the local total to 26
The patients are residents of Calloway County, the department said. Of the 26 cases, 17 are fully recovered, eight are isolated at home, and one has died. The department said it would not be releasing additional details in order to respect the patients’ privacy.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also includes updates.
