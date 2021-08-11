MURRAY — As of Tuesday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of 67 new cases of COVID-19 since the weekend.
The breakdown included 17 cases for Saturday, nine cases for Sunday, 13 cases for Monday and 28 cases for Tuesday. The case count is now at 3,945 with 3,722 recovered, 160 isolated at home, 11 hospitalized and 52 deaths.
“The Calloway County Health Department supports Gov. Beshear’s executive order for mandatory masks for schools and childcare facilities,” the department said Tuesday afternoon after Beshear made the announcement in Frankfort. “Calloway County Is now in the COVID Red Zone, which means that we have high community transmission of the virus. As a result, we make the following recommendations in accordance with the Department for Public Health: 1) get vaccinated, 2) wear a mask, 3) practice social distancing, 4) avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons, especially if you are medically vulnerable, and 5) postpone large public events. “
For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of Monday, Calloway’s positivity rate was 12.71%.
On the latest Ketucky Department of Public Health case indence map, Calloway remained classified as “high,” the most serious level on a four-point scalew with a rate of 52.7 cases per 100,000 population. Only 12 counties were classified below “high” statewide on Tuesday.
“If you or someone you know wants a COVID vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues, please call us at (270) 753-3381 to schedule a home visit,” the health department said.
For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community. So, contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, and the Calloway County Health Department to schedule an appointment.
