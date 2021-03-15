From the Calloway County Health Department:
As of this afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 1 death related to COVID-19. The patient was a resident of Calloway County. The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express deepest sympathies and condolences to the family.
In addition, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 1 new case of COVID-19. The patient is a resident of Calloway County. The case count is now at 3,390 with 3,324 recovered, 17 isolated at home, 0 hospitalized, and 49 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 1.31% as of 3/4/21.
Regional Vaccination Site Update
The Calloway County Health Department’s next Regional Vaccination Site will be Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Murray State University CFSB.
We will be scheduling appointments for the Regional Vaccination Site directly from our Calloway County Health Department’s sign up list of individuals in our over 70 community and others in Phase 1B and 1C, per the state vaccination guidelines. Please note that you must have a previously confirmed, scheduled appointment in order to be vaccinated at the Regional Vaccination Site. These appointments will be made via a telephone call.
There will be future Regional Vaccination Site dates and appointments scheduled soon. Therefore, please continue to sign up for the vaccine via the Calloway County Health Department’s website: www.callowayhealth.org.
Please also continue to monitor the Calloway County Health Department website and the Murray State University website (https://www.murraystate.edu/vaccine/) for any additional updates and news. WPSD and WKMS will also receive regular updates regarding the Regional Vaccination Site.
