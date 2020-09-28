MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Sunday it had received notification of three new confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The department also announced 12 new cases on Friday and three new cases on Saturday.
The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 573, with 508 cases recovered, 54 isolated at home, two hospitalized and nine deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, the health department has been periodically reporting MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported as 5.19% as of Sept. 24.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also contains updated information.
