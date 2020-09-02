MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Tuesday it had received notification of three new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 406, with 369 cases fully recovered, 26 isolated at home, three hospitalized and eight deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the health department said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID-19 testing in our county, the health department has been periodically reporting the hospital’s latest calculated positivity rate. However, per MCCH, this positivity rate is based on their total testing, which can include residents of other counties. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 7.26% as of Aug. 30.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also contains updated information.
