MURRAY – Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday issued an order to limit Kentuckians’ out-of-state travel during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While Calloway County officials acknowledge the positive intent behind the order, they also noted that it would be nearly impossible for the state or local municipalities to enforce if it ever came to that.
During Beshear’s daily press conference Monday, La Tasha Buckner, the governor’s general counsel/chief of staff, listed some of the things that Kentuckians are still encouraged to do under the order. She said it is fine for people to leave the state if it is required for their jobs; to buy groceries, medicine or other necessities; to seek health care; if you have to care for a loved one in another state; or if a court requires you to travel. She said the state does not want people crossing state lines to see their favorite barber or get a pedicure.
Buckner added that anyone who has been on any kind of recent out-of-state trip – such as spring break – is advised to self-quarantine at home for 14 days to make sure they haven’t been exposed and don’t potentially expose other people.
Beshear issued the order under provisions of the State of Emergency declaration that he issued on March 6, the day of the state’s first positive case. He previously advised Kentuckians to avoid travel into Tennessee, which he said did not as quickly adopt some of the more stringent measures Kentucky has enacted.
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said that while the travel order is not enforceable in any practical sense, he believes Beshear is simply trying to stress the severity of the situation Kentucky and the nation are facing. He said if Kentucky ever did try to enforce travel restrictions between states, the Kentucky National Guard would probably have to be ordered to help with enforcement.
“At that point, quite frankly, you’re talking about the National Guard or something because the state police doesn’t have the manpower and the sheriff’s office certainly doesn’t,” Imes said.
Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger that while he doesn’t believe travel restrictions are enforceable, he appreciated what Beshear was trying to do.
“I understand what they’re doing and I think the governor is doing a great job of trying to stop the spread of this and contain it,” Steger said.
Earlier Monday, before the travel order was issued, Steger discussed the extreme difficulty of enforcing any kind of hypothetical mandatory travel restrictions.
“With an agency as small as we are, that would be almost impossible for us to enforce something like that,” Steger said. “I would just have to listen to what the governor’s recommendations are, as far as across-state travel. For us to shut our borders or to maintain people coming in and out of the state, that would be very hard for us to do, especially with as many inlets and outlets as there are (between Calloway County and Henry County, Tennessee). You could come through some of the backroads and we can’t cover all those roads that bring you into Tennessee. So that would be virtually impossible for us to do.”
Imes said he hoped people would do the right thing and keep their distance from one another, as well as self-quarantining if they test positive for COVID-19.
“It’s not just the people from Tennessee (that are a threat to people’s health),” Imes said. “I noticed how in Louisville, the court ordered two people who had tested positive to be home-bound. You would think people would have enough common sense or concern for other people to do that, but obviously, you’ve got two people in Jefferson County that don’t think so.”
Steger said he also hoped that Calloway County residents would be smart and considerate enough to self-quarantine if they test positive. So far, Calloway has had three confirmed cases of people contracting the virus. Earlier this month, a Nelson County man who tested positive for the novel coronavirus checked himself out of a Louisville hospital against medical advice and later refused to self-quarantine. Nelson County sheriff’s deputies had to guard his home to make sure he stayed there for the duration of the quarantine order.
“Somebody would have to order us to do that, whether it was the governor or whether it was a judge,” Steger said. “I hope we don’t run into that. If someone knowingly has (COVID-19) in Calloway County, I hope that person is decent enough to understand how contagious they are and would not want to contaminate somebody else, so they would stay in for that time period that they need to recover.”
Referring to the Nelson County case, Steger said, “I don’t know what those deputies were ordered and by whom they were ordered to do that, but it’s a serious thing when you go take somebody’s freedom away from them like that, just like when we make an arrest. You’ve got to make sure that’s lawful to do, so I would definitely make sure we had orders from somebody with the authority to do that (before forcing anyone to self-quarantine).”
According to Nashville’s News Channel 5, Tennessee had 1,884 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths as of Sunday afternoon. In Beshear’s daily press conference last Friday, he said Kentuckians who live in southern border counties should not cross the state line unless they have to work in Tennessee, help a loved one or go to the grocery store, assuming that’s where the closest store is. He touted Kentucky’s “aggressive steps” toward trying to “flatten the curve” and slow the spread of the virus, and said that Tennessee had not taken some of those steps.
On Monday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued a “Safer at Home” order. He said it is not a “shelter in place” order, and that non-essential businesses would close across the state for the next two weeks.
On Sunday – prior to either Tennessee’s or Kentucky’s latest orders – Beshear was asked if he had spoken with Lee about any subsequent restrictions in that state.
“I have not talked to him,” Beshear said. “They did an order on restaurants and bar closures a while after ours, but they still have forward-facing businesses that we have closed down in Kentucky. And we know (these warnings) came from health departments on our border whose people are driving over to frequent various businesses that aren’t open in Kentucky. We are taking aggressive steps and we can’t allow those to be frustrated. And right now, Kentuckians shouldn’t be traveling at all – not just to Tennessee, but to anywhere else. You ought to be ‘Healthy at Home.’
“Healthy at Home” is the title of Beshear’s executive order from last week requiring businesses that are not “life-sustaining” to close by 8 p.m. March 26.
