MURRAY — As of Friday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of 20 new cases of COVID-19 within the previous week.
The daily breakdown was no cases on last Saturday, July 10, three cases on Sunday, July 11, one case on Monday, July 12, five cases on Tuesday, five cases on Wednesday, four cases on Thursday and two cases on Friday.
The case count stood at 3,595 with 3,524 recovered and 18 isolated at home. However, perhaps a bit concerning was the number of hospitalizations as the health department was reporting that four patients were being treated for the coronavirus in that setting. So far, there have been 49 deaths to Calloway County patients attributed to the virus and there has not been a new death since late January when the number of cases began a significant drop.
Of the 20 cases within the past week, 17 cases were for unvaccinated individuals.
For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of last Monday, Calloway’s positivity rate was 2.2%, which still puts it in the state’s on-track category, which is the lowest rank of severity on a four-level scale.
“If you or someone you know wants a COVID vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues, please call us at 270-753-3381 to schedule a home visit,” the health department said in a news release. “For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
“Vaccine is readily available in our community. So, contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, and the Calloway County Health Department to schedule an appointment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.