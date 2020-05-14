MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department reported Wednesday that the county has reached 40 cases of COVID-19.
In a news release, the health department said that the 40th patient is a Calloway County resident. No details of the patient’s condition were given as the health department said this was to respect the patient’s privacy.
Along with the new case, the health department reported that one more patient has now recovered from the coronavirus, which raises the total number of recoveries to 32. Five patients remain isolated at home, while two others are hospitalized. One patient has died from the virus.
The health department continues to stress that the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is social distancing (staying at least 6 feet from others) and good hand washing of at least 20 seconds at a time, along with staying away from others if symptoms, particularly fever, a dry cough or shortness of breath, become evident.
Anyone with questions can go to kyvovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the health department at 270-753-3381. More information is available on the health department’s Facebook page.
