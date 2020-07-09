MURRAY – With three new cases announced Thursday afternoon, Calloway County has reached 100 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification of three new confirmed cases Thursday, all of whom are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 100, with 78 cases fully recovered, 19 isolated at home, two hospitalized and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the health department said.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
