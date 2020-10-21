MURRAY — Calloway County once again managed to stay in single digits Tuesday when it came to its daily number of COVID-19 cases.
The Calloway County Health Department reported nine new cases Tuesday afternoon, which matched the number from Monday. This extended the county’s streak of keeping its new cases below 10 to four days.
The county now stands at 853 total cases of the coronavirus during the pandemic. Of those, 77 remain active with three of those requiring treatment in hospitals. All of those patients are residents of Calloway County, the health department said.
So far, 767 patients have recovered from the virus, which has also claimed the lives of 11 Calloway residents.
Calloway also remained in what the Kentucky Department of Public Health classified as “accelerated” on its map of counties’ current incidence rates Tuesday. Calloway remained orange on the color scale, but just barely, at 24.5 cases per 100,000 population.
Critical, represented by red on the map is 25 or higher. Three Purchase Area counties remained in the red Tuesday — Hickman at 39.1, Fulton at 33.3 and Carlisle at 33. Fulton has made significant improvement since registering as high as a 64 last week.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381.
