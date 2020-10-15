MURRAY — After two straight days of staying in the single digits when it came to reported daily cases of COVID-19, Calloway County once again saw its numbers explode on Wednesday.
In its daily report of coronavirus cases, the Calloway County Health Department reported 21 new confirmed cases Wednesday afternoon. That matches the second-highest one-day total so far in the county and is only one case shy of the highest number in a single day.
The health department said all of the patients reported on Wednesday are all residents of Calloway County.
This also sent the county’s total number of cases during the pandemic above the 800 mark. The health department said Calloway County now stands at 806 and this comes only about a week after the county eclipsed the 700 mark, testament to how quickly cases are now accumulating in the county as daily numbers in the teens and 20s are now becoming the norm.
And another high mark was set Wednesday when it came to the number of active cases in the county. The health department reported 131 with three of those requiring treatment in hospitals. There is no word on the conditions of those patients; the health department said no other details will be provided about the patients in order to respect their privacy.
Calloway remains a hot spot in Kentucky as well. The latest map of the commonwealth’s incidence rate of cases per 100,000 population that is unveiled daily by the Kentucky Department of Public Health shows Calloway as averaging 39.9 cases. That is actually down from Monday’s 47.3, but that drop was still well above what the DPH classifies as critical (which is 25 or higher).
As of Wednesday afternoon’s latest unveiling of the incidence rate map, Calloway County is one of 31 counties listed as critical, represented by a bright red color on the map. Calloway has dropped from fourth on Monday to eighth in the commonwealth. It is one of two counties from the Purchase Region still in red with nearby Fulton County (57.4) far and away the top county in the state.
As of Wednesday, Calloway has had 665 of its patients recover from the virus. Ten patients from the county have died as a result of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID-19 testing in the county, the health department has said that it will periodically report MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. That latest rate was 8.99%, the highest so far, and that was reported on Monday. An update to that rate is expected soon.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The latest information on the pandemic is also available on the health department’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.