MURRAY – As of Friday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of one death related to COVID-19. The patient was a resident of Calloway County and the health department said that it wished to express its deepest condolences and sympathy to the victim’s family.
That death is the 52nd of a Calloway patient during the pandemic.
In addition, 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. The case count rose to 3,876 with 3,655 recovered, 156 isolated at home and 13 hospitalized. Of the 28 cases, 25 cases are unvaccinated. For yesterday’s 23 cases, 18 cases were unvaccinated.
“Calloway County is now in the COVID Red Zone, which means that we have high community transmission of the virus,” the health department said in a news release. “As a result, we make the following recommendations in accordance with the Department for Public Health: 1) get vaccinated, 2) wear a mask, 3) practice social distancing, 4) avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons, especially if you are medically vulnerable, and 5) postpone large public events.
Here is the latest CDC guidance regarding quarantine and isolation guidelines:
You quarantine when you might have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus
You isolate when you have been infected with the virus, even if you don’t have symptoms
Quarantine for those who have been exposed to a case of COVID-19:
Stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19.
Watch for fever (100.4F), cough, shortness of breath, or other covid symptoms.
If possible, stay away from people you live with, especially people who are at higher risk for getting sick from COVID.
•For those who are fully vaccinated, meaning it has been at least two weeks since completion of two doses of Moderna or Pfizer or at least two weeks since one dose of Johnson and Johnson: People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact with someone who has COVID, unless they have symptoms. However, fully vaccinated people should get tested three to five days after their exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms and wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.
