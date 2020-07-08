MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Wednesday afternoon that it had received notification of four new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 97, with 77 cases fully recovered, 17 isolated at home, two hospitalized and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the department said.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The Health department’s Facebook page also contains updated information.
