MURRAY – The Calloway County Democratic Party celebrated the opening of its new headquarters Saturday at the Higgins House on Main Street in Murray.
David Ramey of Murray, the Calloway party’s chairman, said the Higgins House, which is next door to the Calloway County Public Library, will be open three days a week leading into the Nov. 3 general election.
“We’re going to be open here Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and every Tuesday and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.,” Ramey said, adding that the party is taking the COVID-19 pandemic quite seriously. “We’re going to practice social distancing according to the guidelines, we’ve got masks, sanitizer. We’re going to make sure we follow all of the rules and we think it’s very important, with COVID, that groups like us set an example and do things the right way.
“Now, democracy is not going to stop because of COVID. Democracy is going to be a little different.”
This is where supporters of the party’s candidates can obtain materials such as yard signs and bumper stickers, he said.
“Obviously, this is a unique campaign season and nobody has really been through this, but we’ve got a lot of excitement. We think it’s going to be a great year for the Democratic Party nationally, locally and in the state of Kentucky,” Ramey said.
Anyone with questions can phone Ramey at 270-978-5941 or Marshall Ward at 270-293-9041.
