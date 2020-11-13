MURRAY — Thursday was exactly the kind of day Murray and Calloway County officials have been warning for several weeks would eventually happen when it came to the COVID-19 pandemic,
The single-day case number became frightening as the Calloway County Health Department reported 46 new cases of the coronavirus, which far and away is the highest number since the pandemic arrived in March. That was, in fact, 12, higher than the previous mark.
However, there were other numbers in Thursday’s report that were just as alarming, like the nine Calloway patients who were requiring treatment in hospitals. That bested the previous mark by three.
It was enough for Dr. Bob Hughes, co-founder of Primary Care Medical Center in Murray, to urge local officials to issue a mask mandate.
“I think it’s past time for a mask mandate. Some people may not like that,” said Hughes, who also believes this should apply to the rest of Kentucky, which has seen record numbers of cases the past several days. “You probably saw (Thursday) that the (state) Supreme Court ruled against (Attorney General Daniel Cameron) who’s trying to block all of the efforts of (Gov. Andy Beshear) for our public safety and upheld Beshear’s efforts to protect our people. So that might help.
“But what we’re seeing here is inner-community spread (meaning it is not confined to one or two areas). We’ve got to get serious and mandate masks and put the burden on businesses to enforce it, and if they have people that aren’t going to adhere to it, ask them to leave or ask the police to help them leave. This is a serious matter of life and death.”
As the hospitalization numbers showed Thursday, things are getting tough for those facilities, which has been the big fear of medical officials both locally and worldwide, Thursday, Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner said his facility was having its heaviest amount of COVID-19 patients in a single day, 13, who hail from several different communities, including Calloway County. Perhaps by miracle, only one of them is on a ventilator.
“That’s the stress we’re under right now,” Penner said, acknowledging that the virus, under control throughout the fall, is now making a stronger impact on Spring Creek Health Care and Skilled Nursing, which the hospital owns. Thursday, he said 26 residents or staff members had tested positive in the past few days. “The good news is 25 of those are asymptomatic, which is what you want if you’re going to go through something like this. The other person is what we’ll call stable, so we’re doing OK.
“Still, that just goes to show you how hard it is to keep it out of those types of facilities once it’s inside. We test all of the time out there it seems, but you’re still feeding (residents) and going bed-to-bath or bed-to-chair with them. It’s one of those things where you can’t play the 6-foot game for the ones you’re having to give care to. I’d say we had seven or eight staff positive (Wednesday), so they have to quarantine now for 10 days. We’ve had that at the hospital, too, and I’m noticing how hard this is on our people.”
Penner was speaking just after attending a conference call Thursday that included officials from the nine western Kentucky hospitals with whom MCCH formed an alliance during the early stages of the pandemic. Thursday’s meeting also involved the state’s Director of Public Heath Dr. Steven Stack as the officials tried to form a plan to make it easier to transfer patients.
“One of those hospitals right now has 17 patients on vents,” Penner said, referring back to a term he has used now for several months when it comes to the pandemic. “It’s a math problem. We’re being overrun with sick patients in general, but then you aggravate the situation with the COVID patients. It doesn’t take many COVID patients to cause a big problem. It only takes the right person and what’s happening with the number of cases going up, is that (COVID-19) is starting to find the right people, which are the wrong people for us.”
Hughes said his practice is seeing 15 patients a day for testing. He said just about all of them are showing symptoms.
“What people have to understand is that the economy is not going to improve until we get this under control. Nothing is going to improve or return to normal until we really start getting serious with this,” he said, noting that last week’s report of two deaths to Calloway residents in a single day, representing another first in the pandemic, will probably become common place as colder weather conditions arrive in the late fall and heading into winter.
“The deaths are going to catch up. If you get numbers like we’re getting (Thursday, Calloway had 174 active cases, also a new record for a single day, the deaths start to follow.Typically, they’re about two weeks behind. So you’re going to start seeing days, unfortunately, where the number of deaths a day probably will start being more than two.”
