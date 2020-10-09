MURRAY — While it was not close to the record number of cases reported on Wednesday, Thursday’s report from the Calloway County Health Department on new COVID-19 cases was still significant.
The department reported that afternoon that 13 new cases were confirmed Thursday and that took the county above the 700 mark for the pandemic. With this new report, Calloway County now has 710 confirmed cases and another new mark for the county was set Thursday when the department reported that 105 of these cases are active.
Four of those active cases are requiring hospitalization, which is one more than what was reported Wednesday when the county reported 22 new cases, which established a new one-day mark. The previous one-day high had been 21.
So far. 595 cases have reached the recovery stage, while 10 patients have died from the coronavirus.
Additional details of the patients were not being made public by the health department in order to respect their privacy.
Thursday’s reported cases takes the total number for the week to 65 with two days still left in the week. The county recorded 67.
A bit of positive news may be found in positivity numbers from Murray-Calloway County Hospital. While the overall cases in Calloway County have gone up considerably in recent days, the calculated positivity rate reported by the hospital was 4.55%. That was recorded on Monday and is about 2% lower than what was reported the past two-or-so weeks.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the health department at 270-753-3381. The latest information on the virus is also available on the health department’s Facebook page.
