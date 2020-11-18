MURRAY — For the second straight day Tuesday, the Calloway County Health Department announced a death to a resident in its daily COVID-19 report.
Tuesday afternoon, the health department reported the death while reporting 16 new cases of the coronavirus. The death marks the 16th to a Calloway resident during the pandemic and is the fifth so far in the month of November.
As if that was not enough, there was more alarming news in the numbers of active cases as the health department reported 225 Tuesday. Local medical officials have been saying for a few months that this rise in active cases will eventually lead to an increased death rate and, so far, those ideas are being proven true as, just in the past two months alone, the county has seen about half of its deaths of the pandemic.
In Frankfort, Kentucky Gov.Andy Beshear reported that the Calloway death was that of a 60-year-old male. No further information was available.
The Calloway death also came on a brutal day for the commonwealth, which lost 33 of its residents, Beshear said.
Of the active Calloway cases, 10 of those patients were requiring treatment in hospitals, which is another trend medical officials have feared because it indicates that the virus is affecting patients in a more severe manner as it spreads through the community.
Officials stress that wearing face masks/face shields, especially while in public, along with avoiding large social gatherings and washing hands for at least 20 seconds are still considered the best ways of combatting the virus at this time, as no vaccine is yet available.
Meanwhile, the remainder of Kentucky is also caught in the grip of the virus. Tuesday afternoon, the current incidence rate map that is distributed by the Kentucky Department of Public Health showed only 14 counties not in the so-called “Red Zone” that depicts counties classified as “critical.” This describes a county with an incidence rate of 25 cases of more per 100,000 population.
Calloway had its highest rate so far Tuesday at 73.5, which was only fourth-highest in a Purchase Region that has seen dramatic rises in this measurement the past several days. Graves County leads the Purchase at 94.3, while Carlisle County, despite being one of the region’s less populous counties registered an 87, while McCracken County was third at 70.8.
Statewide, three counties, all of which are very rural, had the highest incidence rates Tuesday. Elliott County was at 165.3, while Monroe, which has led the state in this category the past several days, dropped to second at 143.5, while Owsley County had a 110.
For the pandemic, Calloway has now recorded 1,392 cases with 1,131 of those patients having recovered. The heath department said that no other details will be provided about the patients in order to protect their privacy.
A new calculated positivity rate was reported by Murray-Calloway County Hospital Tuesday. It was a 14.4% rate, by far the highest so far of the pandemic.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The latest information is also available on the department’s Facebook page.
