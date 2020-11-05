MURRAY — After numerous warnings from local medical officials in recent weeks that the increased number of COVID-19 cases in Calloway County would begin resulting in more deaths, that prediction was realized Wednesday.
That afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department reported, for the first time during the pandemic, that more than one person had died in a single day. The two deaths reported Wednesday raise the county’s total to 13, and with the number of active cases continuing to increase at a high rate, along with the number of patients currently requiring treatment in hospitals for the coronavirus, it would seem the chance of this pattern continuing is rising.
“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families,” the health department said in a news release, confirming that the deaths, as well as all cases it reports are for patients who are residents of Calloway County.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear did not include the Calloway deaths in his daily COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon in Frankfort. He reported 11 new deaths across Kentucky. Along with more cases causing more deaths, there is also the very strong concern that the increase in cases will eventually start seriously challenging communities’ health care systems.
“One of the concerns we have related to hospitals is not that we will first run out of bed space, but that we may not have enough health care workers to staff all those beds,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the DPH.
As if that was not ominous enough, the health department also reported 21 new cases of the virus Wednesday, raising the county’s total for the pandemic to 1,107. Of those, 140 cases were active with seven now being treated in hospitals, marking another new single-day high mark for the county.
Additional details will not be provided by the health department so as to respect the privacy of the patients.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health’s current incidence rate’s map Wednesday continued to show Calloway County among the commonwealth’s counties being deemed “critical” (meaning 25 cases or more) when it came to the number of cases per 100,000 population. Wednesday, Calloway registered 38.1 cases per 100,000 people, which did represent a drop from Tuesday’s 47-plus. However, with the two deaths being reported Wednesday, it is obvious that this drop is hardly significant, especially considering the continued high number of active cases in the last two to three months.
Joining Calloway in the DPH’s “red zone” of counties - named such because of the red color used for “critical” on the map - were all but two counties of the Purchase Area Region (Fulton and Hickman, both at 16.3) and were colored orange for “accelerated,” which is one level below “critical. A total of 75 counties across the commonwealth were colored red at the end of Wednesday.
In Calloway County, 954 patients have recovered from the virus.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the community, the health department will periodically report MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. That latest calculated positivity rate reported is 8.04%, but that has not been updated since last week.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. See the department’s Facebook page for the latest information.
