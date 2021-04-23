MURRAY — As of Thursday, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of two new cases of COVID-19.
The case count is now at 3,458 with 3,396 recovered, 13 isolated at home, none hospitalized and 49 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy.
Due to the latest information on J&J COVID-19 vaccine, there has been a temporary hold on the administration of this vaccine. The Calloway County Health Department primarily has administered the Moderna vaccine. However, a few doses of J&J were given in Calloway County. Since it has been at least three weeks from the last J&J vaccine administration, those who received J&J COVID-19 vaccine are out of the time period where complications from the vaccine can occur.
People who have received the J&J vaccine and who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination, should contact their health care provider or visit the nearest emergency department immediately. For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s0413-JJ-vaccine.html. Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the community the health department will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 2.89% as of last Thursday, April 15.
